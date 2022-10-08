Debra Roy FAIR HAVEN — On Wednesday October 5th, 2022, Debra Roy, a beloved wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, passed away. Born to Arthur and Helen (Barnes) Fleury in Holyoke, MA on April 20, 1952, after High School Debra went on to pursue her nursing degree and worked in various nursing homes for over 50 years. She will be missed by her family, patients, and coworkers. Debra is survived by her two children, Kimberlee Roy of Vergennes, VT and Brian Roy, his wife Lauren and two grandchildren, Devin and Jayden Roy of Kennebunk, ME. She is also survived by her sister Joyce Charette, husband Michael, niece Stephanie Petersen and her husband David, and their two children, of South Hadley, MA. She leaves behind on sister-in-law, Robin Allen, of Endicott NY and brother-in-law John Roy, two nieces and a nephew from Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Roy. Friends may call between 12-2 pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to COVID19 Frontline Workers Fund/Intrahealth (neoncrm.com)
