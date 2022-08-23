Declan F. Daly RUTLAND — The family of Declan F. Daly of Rutland wishes to announce his passing on Tuesday; August 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Clifford Funeral Home of Rutland, VT.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 1:49 am
