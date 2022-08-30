Declan F. Daly RUTLAND — Declan F. Daly, 37, died Aug. 16, 2022 in Rutland. He was born in Dublin Ireland, May 13, 1985, son of Kevin L. and Eleanor M. MacMahon Daly. Surviving are his parents of Rutland; 2 brothers, Eoin Daly of Rutland Town, Ronan Daly and his wife Jenelle of Pittsford; a nephew and niece, Rory John Daly and Elora Jane Daly. Declan enjoyed walking, hiking, snowshoeing and family gatherings. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Saturday Sept. 3 in Christ the King Church. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children Hospital, care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
Declan was born into a most loving family. It was an honor and privilege to have met you. Take good care now and please realize what a great family you are. Arlene Ladd
