Declan F. Daly's Rites RUTLAND — A funeral service for Declan F. Daly 37, who died Aug. 16, 2022 in Rutland Town, was celebrated Sat. Sept. 3 at Chris the King Church, Rutland. Celebrant was Msg. Bernard Bourgeois. Organist was William Gower Johnson. Cantor was Lori Routhier. Readers were Peter Patten and Ronan Daly. Eulogist was Eoin Daly. Altar servers were Peggy Stanley and John Coffin. Offerty Gifts were presented by Ronan, Jenelle, Rory and Elora Daly. Bearers were Eoin Daly, Ronan Daly, James Daly, Jeff Henderer, James Layn and Joseph Layn. The Daly family wishes to thank sincerely all those who helped and supported them in any way, before, during and after the funeral of the much-loved Declan RIP. A special word of thanks to First Responders, Medical Examiners and State Police. The holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
