Delbert C. Frazier Sr. ORWELL — Delbert Charles Frazier Sr., 82, died June 26, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 21, 1938, son of Delbert Jesse Frazier and Loretta Irene Barber. He grew up in Orwell before moving to Castleton to work for White’s Fuel, then moving back to Orwell, where he worked for Dundon Plumbing and Heating for over 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, country music, dancing, mowing lawns and spending time with all his family and friends. He was also an active member of Castleton and Orwell Fire Department for over 35 years. Survivors include his loving wife, Bonita Marie (Bishop) Frazier, of 63 years; daughter Melody Bell and companion Tim Fitch, son Delbert C. Frazier Jr. and wife Brenda, daughter Robin Edson and husband Randy, daughter Pamela LaDuc, daughter Kelly Lowell and husband William, all from Orwell, and daughter Dale Reed and husband Douglas from Leicester. He also has 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and loving dog Bailey who never left his side. Also, survived by his siblings, Charles Frazier of South Carolina and Karla Dubrule of Glen Falls, New York. He was predeceased by his parents; and his sisters, Loretta Bishop, Joan Ballard, Wendy Shackett and Karen Frazier; and brother, Gerald Frazier. Per his family's request, there will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to Orwell Fire Department and Addison County Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are made under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home.
