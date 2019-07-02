Delbert C. "Gabby" Aiken SPRINGFIELD — Delbert Clark “Gabby” Aiken, 90, of Danby and formerly of Springfield, died peacefully June 30, 2019, at his son's home, surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Westminster, the son of Guy and Villa (Carter) Aiken. He attended school at Kurn Hattin, then went to work on the family farm until enlisting in the Army. He served in the Korean War between 1950 – 1953 as a truck driver. After military service, he continued driving truck for various companies until his retirement. On July 12, 1958, Mr. Aiken married Flora King; she died June 6, 1979. He enjoyed dancing, and was an avid bowler at Dick’s Lanes in Windsor. Survivors include three children Larry Aiken, of Danby, Shawna Lynch, of Springfield, Tammy Griswold, of Andover; a brother, Henry Aiken, of Buffalo, New York; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Jackson; three grandsons; six brothers Lee, Lyle, Roy, Robert, Wallace and William; and two sisters Ruby and Frances. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Malcolm Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
