Denis Gonthier GRANVILLE, NY – Denis Gonthier passed away peacefully at his home on August 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. Denis was born on September 30, 1961, in Springfield, Massachusetts the youngest of three children born to Rodger and Monique Gonthier. He was a trusted contractor in the construction trade for over forty years. Those who knew Denis loved and respected him. Nobody worked harder to fulfill his family dreams. Denis enjoyed spending time with his family, beach vacation from New England to Florida to the Bahamas, life in the woods whether fishing, hunting, or riding ATV’s. Denis was predeceased by his father and his stepmother Patricia Gonthier. Survivors are his wife of 28 years Lauri (Fielder) and his mother Monique Gonthier. He was blessed with children Michael Gonthier, Michelle Parker (Billy), Erin, Gabby, and Eli Nogiec (Raegan); seven grandchildren, his sister Nancy White (Bill), brother Gary Gonthier (Denise), and stepbrother Jeffery Perkins (Marsha) as well as many nieces and nephews. The graveside service will be August 27th at the old Goshen Cemetery at 11AM. In lieu of flowers contributions to the American Cancer Society in his name would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.