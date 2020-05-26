Denise Carrara BELLOWS FALLS — Denise Carrara of Bellows Falls passed away on May 19, 2020, at her home in Bellows Falls.
Denise worked most of her life as a waitress and chef before becoming a homemaker.
She was devoted to her children, her family and her various pets. Her creative passions included painting, gardening, writing and jewelry making. Her warm smile, contagious laughter, and generous and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her two children, Braedon and Angus Gunn; her enduring life partner, James Waryas; siblings, Adam Carrara and Lisa Carrara; mother, Marie Willette, father, Donato S. Carrara; nephews, Shawn Ramsey, Cameron Carrara, and niece, Keira Carrara.
She was predeceased by her brother, Donato E. Carrara.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Our Place Drop In Center to assist needy families during these trying times.
Final arrangements will be announced at a later date.
“I love you more than all the leaves on all the trees in the whole wide world.” —Denise Carrara (Jan. 25, 1970-May 19, 2020)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.