Denise E. Nangle CASTLETON — Denise E. Nangle, 66, of Worcester, MA, and Castleton, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UMass Memorial Hospital. Denise was born in Beverly, MA, a daughter of the late Leonard J. and Gloria B. (Richer) Nangle. She graduated from Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford and then earned her bachelor's degree in botany from UMass Amherst, and a master's degree from Simmons College. Denise worked as internet usability specialist for over 20 years, most recently for Amica Insurance Co. before her retirement. Denise is survived by her nine siblings, including four brothers Scott W. Nangle and wife Mimi, of Nyack, NY, Keith L. Nangle and wife Brigitte, of Raleigh, NC, Gary P. Nangle and wife Gayle, of Peabody, MA, and Timothy E. Nangle and wife Liz, of Windham, ME; five sisters Linda Waraska and husband John, of Newbury, MA, Leslie Warbarton and husband David, of La Canada Flintridge, CA, Jill Chamberlain and husband Mark, of Amesbury, MA, Lori Wiswell and husband Steve, of Newburyport, MA, and Tracey Nangle, of Georgetown, MA; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Denise is also survived by her beloved pets, Bill and Audrey. Denise loved any activity outdoors, whether with her pets, gardening, hiking, kayaking or exploring. She was a voracious reader and was an active volunteer at the library, both in Worcester and Castleton. Denise loved opera, and was learning to play the clarinet and bridge. She was happiest reading a book on the deck of her home in Castleton, with Bill and Audrey at her side. Please join Denise's family and friends for a Celebration of Her Life on Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at 953 Cedar Mountain Road, West Castleton, for a kayak tribute, you do not need a kayak to attend, to be followed by lunch at noon at the Castleton Community Center in Castleton. Memories and tributes to be shared.
