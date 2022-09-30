Denise Kelley Little CROSBY, TX — word has been received that Denise Kelley Little, formally of Fair Haven, VT., passed away on March 3, 2022, due to COVID. Denise was born in Rutland, VT, on Aug.28,1964, to Charles and Marilyn Kelley. Denise attended schools in Rutland and Fair Haven Vt. Graduating from Fair Haven Union High. Later moving to Texas where she married Dennis Little. Denise is survived by, her mother, sisters, Charlene (Bill)Baptie, Springfield, VT., Theresa (Lawrence)Loso, Old Saybrook, Ct., brothers, Michael Kelley, CT and Scott Kelley, VT., her nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Denise is predeceased by her husband, her father, a sister Lynn-Ann Kelley, a brother Patrick Kelley, a nephew Christopher Baptie and her grandparents. A private burial will take place at a later date.
