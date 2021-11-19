Dennis “Frenchy” Faucher RUTLAND — Dennis M. "Frenchy" Faucher, 96, of Rutland, died on Nov. 8, 2021, in Rutland. Dennis was born on July 30, 1925, in Grafton, Massachusetts, the son of Exzimer and Amilda (Bouvier) Faucher. Before retiring, Dennis drove bucket loader at JP Carrara & Sons for many years. Dennis is survived by three sons, Roland “Freto” Faucher and wife Molly, of Mendon, Joseph Faucher, of Tinmouth, and Paul Faucher and partner Jody, of Rutland; two daughters, Francine Faucher and partner Allen, of Wallingford, and Denise Duprey and husband Nick, of Rutland; seven grandchildren, Dennis P. Faucher, Alexis Faucher, Nicky Duprey, Randy Duprey, Melissa Faucher, Jennifer Eaton, Zach Faucher; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dennis was predeceased by a son, Richard “Fred” Faucher; his wife, Patricia Faucher; and his brothers and sisters who live in Canada. Dennis enjoyed watching hockey and NASCAR and sitting on the porch with a cigar swinging. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
