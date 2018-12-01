Dennis H. Corey rites POULTNEY - The memorial service for Dennis Henry Corey, 57, who died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, was held Wednesday at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. The Rev. James Lawrence officiated. Military honors were provided by Castleton American Legion Post #51 Color Guard. A reception followed at Castleton American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to Potter's Angels Rescue, 3890 North Randolph Road, Randolph Center, VT 05061.
