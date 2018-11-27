Dennis H. Corey POULTNEY - Dennis Henry Corey, 57, of Poultney, died Saturday evening, Nov. 24, 2018, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born on June 19, 1961, in Rutland, the son of Raymond W. and Pauline (Gates) Corey. Mr. Corey graduated from the school of hard-served in the Vermont National Guard. He married Linda Cooper on March 6, 2008. Mr. Corey owned and operated Corey's Auto Repair for 30 years and was a car fanatic who enjoyed restoring old cars and trucks, attending swap meets and car shows. Mr. Corey loved his dogs, Chevy, Buick and Caddy; and enjoyed RVing, hunting, ice fishing, traveling and golf. He was a member of the American Legion Post #50 in Castleton and the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA). Survivors include his wife, Linda, of Poultney; a child, Shawn Corey, of Burlington; four sisters Donna Munger, of Fair Haven, Gail Mahoney, of Poultney, Cindy Woodbury and Karen Miller, both of Castleton; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Sheila M. Fleury, on June 27, 2015; and a brother-in-law, Timothy Mahoney, on July 10, 2015. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made to the Potter's Angels Rescue, 3890 North Randolph Road, Randolph Center, VT 05061.
