Dennis J. Scully WOODSTOCK — Dennis J. Scully peacefully passed away Dec. 1, 2021, with family at his side, after a brief illness. He was two weeks shy of his 96th birthday. Dennis was born Dec. 15, 1925, in Evanston, Illinois. With his parents, Stanley and Josephine Bockius Scully, and his beloved little sister, Barbara, he lived his early years first in Glencoe and then in Winnetka. He graduated in 1943 from New Trier High School, where he was quite the basketball player and golfer. He played varsity on both teams in his sophomore, junior and senior years, captain of the basketball team. His love for golf never left him as he played with passion until just recently. Dennis was a successful insurance executive for most of his working career, climbing the corporate ladder along the way and moving and living in some of the country's finest towns, i.e., Northport, Long Island, Darien, Connecticut, and, of course, his hometown, Winnetka, Illinois. Dennis changed his career path in 1976 when he bought the Echo Lake Inn in Tyson, Vermont, just north of Ludlow. The entire family joined in on the adventure. He finished his working career owning an insurance agency in Ludlow, Vermont. Soon after he retired, he moved to South Florida where he lived out his life with his second wife, Sally. Den always had the knack of nice places to live. In Florida, he lived in Boynton Beach, Tequesta, Stuart, Hobe Sound and eventually, Sally and Den moved to John Knox Village in Orange City. Always near the water! He loved the Florida life, boating, golfing and traveling. Dennis is survived by his first wife, Barbara Scully, of Woodstock, Vermont; his four children, Jim Scully, of Wilmette, Illinois, Roger Scully, of Mount Holly, Vermont, Robin Warren, of Hartland, Vermont, Kevin Scully, of Boynton Beach, Florida; and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Sally Scully in March of 2018. He was also predeceased by his loving little sister, Barbara Deuss, of Marengo, Illinois. In lieu of flowers or any gifts, please donate to Wounded Warriors in his name.
