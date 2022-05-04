Dennis L. Martinez QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — Dennis L. “Denny” Martinez, 67, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and formerly of 7 Queen Ann Court, Queensbury, New York, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he was the son of W. William Martinez and the late Jane (Ghaner) Martinez. Denny worked 30+ years in the banking industry and most recently at Glens Falls National Bank, where he retired as regional manager and vice president. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving five years as personnel specialist. In his spare time, Denny enjoyed working on cars and tinkering. He was known around his neighborhood for being the handyman to turn to; and was often referred to as Dr. Duct Tape. He could fix anything. Denny was hardworking and generous, and always ready to lend a helping hand. He had a contagious smile and sense of humor – he loved to play jokes on people. If it was a family gathering or celebration, you could count on Denny being there – family was #1 and he would never miss those important celebrations. More recently, Denny had quite the sweet tooth for cookies ‘n cream ice cream, and enjoyed watching Storage Wars and Gunsmoke. He insisted on all of us eating together at the dining room table every night and would set the table to “do his part.” In addition to his father, Denny is survived by two children, Jordan B. Martinez and Nisa L. Martinez; his sister, Dolores “Dori” Martinez; his brother-in-law, Bill Caplan; and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother and sister, Cindy A. Caplan. A memorial service will be held on May 6 at 1 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. Visitation will take place prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
