Dennis Sheridan RUTLAND — Dennis V. Sheridan, 71, passed away Oct. 22, 2021 at Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born in Rockville Center, New York, Feb. 15, 1950, the son of Thomas and Irma (Goodlin) Sheridan. Dennis was the owner and operator of Flower Fashions in Rutland for many years. He was a Region 1 Director of FTD, where he was a master designer. Dennis is survived by his wife, Paula Sheridan of Rutland; two daughters, Erin Lorentz and Colleen Sheridan both of Rutland; a brother, Brian Sheridan of Long Island, New York and five grandchildren. Dennis is predeceased by his brother, Kevin Sheridan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 11:00 AM on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
