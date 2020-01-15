Dennis William Johnson PROCTORSVILLE — Dennis William Johnson, 47, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, after a long illness. He was born Dec. 10, 1972, in Hudson, New York, the son of Kenneth G. Trombley and Marie Myrtle Miner. He attended Green Mountain Union High School in Chester. Mr. Johnson enjoyed hunting and fishing, working on, trading and swapping cars, antiques and other items. Survivors include his mother, Marie Johnson; a brother, William Johnson; six sisters Rosemarie Evans, AJ Keogh, Anne Collins, June Mylott, Kendra Johnson, Denise Bates; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
