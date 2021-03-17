Denton F. Stone PITTSFORD — Denton Fredrick Stone, age 86, a former resident of Brandon, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home in Pittsford. Mr. Stone was born in Brandon on June 9, 1934. He was the son of Harold and Elsie (Dumas) Stone. He grew up in Brandon where he received his education. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1955. In his earlier years, he had worked at Dutton’s Sawmill in Brandon. He had been employed as a machine operator at Vermont Tubbs for more than 20 years. He had also served Tubbs in their Middletown Springs location, as the shop foreman building snowshoes and canoes. He retired in 2000. He was an avid fisherman and member of Brandon American Legion Post #55. He is survived by his fiancée, Barbara Jean Sherwood of Pittsford; a son, Michael D. Stone of Brandon, and a daughter, Vickey Trudeau of Fair Haven; four sisters, Charlotte VanGuilder of South Poultney, Vonda Gould, Beth McIntyre and Guyla Blake, all of Florida; his stepchildren, Brian Whittemore, Arnold Sherwood, Mark Sherwood, Joe Sherwood, Cliff Sherwood and Geanine Sherwood. Thirteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Davis; three brothers, Harold Stone, Roger Stone and Roland Stone; and three sisters, Verlie Rauch, Beverly Kasuba and Elsie Hoisington. The graveside committal service and burial with military honors will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Brandon American Legion Post #55, P.O. Box 25, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.