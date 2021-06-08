Denton F. Stone rites PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Denton Fredrick Stone, 86, who died March 7, 2021, was held Saturday, June 5, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Family and friends shared in the service. Military honors were accorded by Brandon American Legion Post #55, led by Sgt. at Arms Robert Gearwar. Post Chaplain Burt Reynolds delivered a Legionnaires Service. Sgt. Corey Chapman of the Vermont Army National Guard presented the flag to the family. A reception followed at the family home. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
