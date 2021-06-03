Derick F. Salls KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Derick Foley Salls, 86, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2021, at his home in Kingsport, Tennessee. Prior to moving to Tennessee in 2017, he was a longtime resident of Rutland, Vermont, where he was employed as controller at Rutland Plywood Corp. He was born in Rochester, Vermont, to Allie and Margaret (Foley) Salls and spent his early years in Castleton, as well as the far north country of Vermont and New Hampshire. He received a BA in Economics from Middlebury College, was a veteran of the U.S. Army Security Agency, serving in Korea and Japan, and was a member of The American Legion Post 31 in Rutland. Derick was a serious reader and lifelong learner, and he enjoyed studying history, mathematics and scientific subjects. Patient by nature, he was also forthright in speaking his mind and would argue a point for sport. Through DNA analysis and many months of research, he recently completed a paternal family tree going back to the ninth century, discovering he was descended from kings and rogues alike. He also learned he was related to a woman hung as a witch in Salem, Massachusetts, as well as John Locke, the English philosopher whose writings played an influential role in the foundation of the United States. He loved tinkering with computers, listening to music from all over the world, and watching the Boston Red Sox win. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Poeter) Salls of Kingsport, Tennessee; his daughter, Katharine Schratz of North Aurora, Illinois, son John Salls and granddaughter Mallory of Rutland; sisters, Mary Lou Placy of Colebrook, New Hampshire, and Susan Salls of Concord, New Hampshire; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a private burial at a later date.
