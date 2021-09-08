Derrick L. Fjeld PROCTOR – Derrick Lee Fjeld, 34, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, after a brief illness. Born on May 23, 1987, in Rutland, Derrick grew up in the Rutland area and graduated from Mill River in 2005. Derrick was a drywaller with Fjeld Drywall until April 2021, when he was diagnosed with an intermediate grade atypical carcinoid (lung cancer). Derrick is survived by his wife of six years, Tori (Mitrano) Fjeld and their children, Scarlett, Andy and Elizabeth, all of Proctor; his mother Carrie Phelps, of Concord New Hampshire; his father and stepmother, Gustav, and Brenda Fjeld of Chittenden; and his sister, Nicole Bradicich and her children Boston, Ashton, and Calliope, all of Concord. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Lois Fjeld Torrey, of Bradenton, Florida; and Fran Renaud of Westminster; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Vermont and New Hampshire. Derrick was a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend, and will be missed for his quick-witted sense of humor and amazing cooking skills. A potluck style celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Killington Big House (274 Stage Road, Killington). In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to offset cremation costs to https://gofund.me/e0ddccd2.
