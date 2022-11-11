Devereauz Priest POULTNEY — Devereaux Priest 81, died Sunday November 6, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. To view the complete obituary please go to the funeral home website www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 1:34 am
