Dexter B. Lockwood Jr. PROCTORSVILLE — Dexter B. Lockwood Jr., 83, passed away at his home Jan. 29, 2021, with his wife by his side. Dexter was born in Springfield, Vermont, the son of Dexter and Alice (Ross) Lockwood. He graduated from Springfield High School in the class of 1956. Shortly thereafter, he entered the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Arcadia. Following his discharge from the Navy, he went on to additional training at WER Industrial and became an electrical technician, traveling the eastern United States. He also worked for Fellows Gear Shaper of Springfield, setting up and maintaining the machines manufactured by Fellows. He later worked for Northern American Bitruder in Springfield, The National Survey in Chester, Vermont, Best Western Motel, and H&R Block in Ludlow, Vermont. Dexter served as a lister for the town of Cavendish and for 25 years, was a member and chairman of the Prudential Committee of Cavendish Fire District No. 1 – the Proctorsville Fire Dept. Following his discharge from the Navy, he married Roberta Lamphere in Springfield, Vermont. They had two daughters, Beverly and Margaret. They divorced in the ‘80s; and in 1988, he married Evelyn Davis Miele in Cavendish, Vermont. He passed away after 32 years of marriage to Evelyn in the home they had built together. Dexter is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his daughters, Beverly Damon (Chris) of Rowlett, Texas, and Margaret Blanchard of Springfield; stepdaughter, Kathleen Osgood of Kingston, New York; grandchildren, Daniel and David Sipayboun of Rowlett, Texas, Melody Williams and Christopher Petelle of Springfield, Vermont; a great-granddaughter, Bella of Texas; brother-in-law, Albert Davis and Roxie of Proctorsville; sister-in-law, Irene Wood of Chester, Vermont; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by the many friends he met as a “friend of Bill’s” for over 37 years as a member of AA. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill; and his sister, Eris. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Proctorsville Volunteer Fire Department; or to the Ludlow Ambulance Service in Ludlow, Vermont.
