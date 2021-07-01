Dian Parker Roberts ROCHESTER — Dian died peacefully June 25, 2021, in the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a prolonged episode of the seizures that had been recurrent through her adult life. She was born on Jan. 28, 1939, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to Mason and Brooks Parker. At 16, she was struck down by a brain aneurysm. She survived to a lifetime of seizures and the loss of nearly all of her eyesight. Despite these difficulties she built herself a life in Providence, Rhode Island, working various jobs, raising her son, Seth, and completing her college degree. One rainy day when Seth was a toddler, he wandered off and was retrieved by John Roberts, who was attending the Rhode Island School of Design. On May 24, 1975, John and Dian married and the family moved to Rochester. Dian helped for a while with John’s art class in the local school. She also did volunteer work within the legal system. She loved and was knowledgeable about old books and old New England tools, crafts and buildings. She could pore over old magazines, real estate publications, even phone books. Her collecting was obvious to anyone who entered their home, a pre-Civil War structure once pulled to town by oxen and rollers from bingo and full of interesting surprises. Dian learned early on to be persistent and self-reliant. Though stubbornly reluctant to accept help from others, she freely offered her assistance or John’s services. Her last years in Rochester were increasingly difficult and since 2018, she had been at the Rutland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. The family thanks them for their thoughtful care. Dian is survived by her husband, John Roberts; son, Seth Parker, of Lithia, Florida; her brother, Richard, and half-brother, Mason. She was predeceased by her mother, Brooks Parker; her father, Mason Parker; and her stepmother, Barbara Parker. She wished to have no services or memorial, and to have her ashes spread in North Hollow. Some will be scattered there, some interred in a coffee-pot urn. (Dian loved her coffee!) Donations may be made to Learning Ally or the Vermont Historical Society.
