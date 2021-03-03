Diana Kimball DuPrey RUTLAND TOWN — Diana Kimball DuPrey passed away peacefully in her sleep at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born to Leroy and Theresa Kimball on June 15, 1948, in Middlebury, Vermont. She attended elementary school in West Rutland, Vermont, and high school in Proctor, Vermont. She married the love of her life, Dick DuPrey, on Aug. 13, 1966. She worked at local nursing homes and in later years, had a day care in her home. She enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling, but most of all, riding her beloved horse, Flag. She was predeceased by her mother in 1965; her father in 1966; and sister, Joyce Newton, in 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years; children, Eric Duprey and companion Elizabeth Alt of Chittenden, Vermont, Theresa Reynolds and husband Ron of North Clarendon, Vermont; grandchildren, Kara DuPrey and fiancé Jonathan Stone, Kelly DuPrey, Ross Reynolds and fiancée Baleigh Cary, Rachael Golfin and husband Brandon, Reagan Reynolds; great-grandson, Wyatt Stone; brother, Edward Kimball of Raleigh, North Carolina; nephew, Leroy Kimball and wife Amanda and family of Raleigh, North Carolina; niece, Christy Newton and partner Gary Broadbent and family of Mesa, Arizona; nephew, Dylan Newton of Saratoga Springs, New York; and several other nieces and nephews. Per Diane’s request, she did not want services, burial will take place in the spring. She wanted everyone to celebrate her life however they choose, and her family asks that any contributions be made to Rutland County Humane Society.
