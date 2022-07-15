Diana L. Giddings 7/26/51 to 1/14/22 EAST DORSET — A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 26 at the E Dorset Congregational Church. Light refreshments will be available following the service. We then invite you to Diana’s garden to say our final goodbyes. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her name to the animal shelter of your choice.
