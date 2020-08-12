Diana Millichamp Williams JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Diana Millichamp Williams, 56, founder of Hidden France, a boutique travel and tour service, died in her home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on June 18, 2020. The cause was complications from colon cancer, her husband, Alex Gambal, said. Ms. Williams, a resident of Jackson Hole and Orches, Burgundy, France, turned her lifelong passion for France and its culture into what The New York Times called a “savvy tour operation.” Ms. Williams launched Hidden France in 2009 to create refreshingly personalized and unforgettable travel experiences for small groups of guests throughout the French wine regions. Her company offered customized trips to destinations such as Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne, the Loire Valley, Provence and Beaune, where she and her husband, a winemaker and owner of Maison Alex Gambal, lived. “I want to show the world the France I fell in love with,” Ms. Williams said at the time. Writing about the couple’s businesses in September 2015 New York Times journalist Robert Draper described Ms. Williams as “effervescent” and lauded her deep knowledge of the Cote De Beaune countryside, as well as her recommendation for a local chicken specialty Poulet de Bresse. “There is no better dish in all of France,” Mr. Draper wrote. Diana Williams was born on Dec. 2, 1963, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of R. Clarke Williams III, an advertising executive, and Mary Canney Williams, an elementary, junior and high school art teacher. In the early-1970s, the family relocated to Killington, Vermont, where Ms. Williams attended Killington Mountain School (KMS). She competed on the World Cup Freestyle Team in the late-1970s and early-1980s and then attended the University of Vermont. She served as director of the KMS Freestyle Program from 1988 to 1998. From 1998 to 2002, she coached the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team headquartered in Park City, Utah. She retired from competitive coaching at the conclusion of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Ms. Williams mentored many KMS alumni who went on to become Olympians, including Travis Mayer, Evan Dybvig and Hannah Hardaway. “Diana believed in coaching not only to help her athletes improve their skiing, but to learn how to be great people and contribute to their community,” said her friend, Janice St. Onge. “As a coach, she positively impacted more young people in a year than most do in a lifetime." Ms. Williams is survived by her husband, Alex Gambal of Jackson Hole and Orches; two stepchildren, Alexa Nicholas and husband Grant of Jackson Hole and Coyah Gambal of New Orleans, Louisiana; her mother, Mary Canney Williams of Rutland, Vermont; two brothers, Bruce Williams and wife Heather and son Sam of Detroit, Michigan, Beau Williams and wife Charlene "Charlie" of Rutland, Vermont. Even after her diagnosis two years ago, friends recall how Diana continued to live life to its fullest, with determination and grace. Diana had a posse of friends and family around the world. She was well-loved. Plans for a memorial service are underway. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund that is in the process of being set up to benefit young, promising skiers who need financial assistance in order to travel and compete at the national and international level. Details on the fund will follow.
