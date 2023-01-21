Diana R. Robinson RUTLAND — Diana Rae Robinson, 76 of Rutland died Jan 18, 2023. She was born on Nov 29, 1946, to Edward and Marjorie (Vosbourgh) Eagan Sr. Diana graduated from the Chester High School in 1964 and the Community College of Vermont. She had been employed as a clerk at Price Copper until her retirement. Diana was a member of the Grace Congregational UCC. Survivors include a daughter Tracy Mead 4 grandchildren Kyle, Evan, Erika and Kolby, 2 great grandchildren Friends may call on Sunday January 29, 2023 from 12noon until the time of the memorial service at 1PM at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT. A reception will follow. A complete obituary is on the funeral home website. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to the Grace Congregational UCC.
