Diana Valente Liscinsky RUTLAND — Diana Valente Liscinsky died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, en route to Rutland Regional Medical Center. Diana was born July 21, 1937, in Rutland, Vermont, the youngest of seven children to John and Anna (Marro) Valente. She was a devout Catholic, deeply committed to faith and family. Diana attended St. Peter Elementary School, Mount St. Joseph Academy (’55) and College of St. Rose (’59). Upon graduation, Diana went on to teach English at New Lebanon Central School in Lebanon Springs, New York, where she met Robert Liscinsky, a United States Army Captain. Robert and Diana were married on July 7, 1962, in St. Peter Church in Rutland where, together, they raised a family, and owned and operated the Carriage Room for 25 years. Diana's welcoming hospitality and delicious cooking, especially her Sunday Italian cuisine, were enjoyed by many throughout the Rutland community. Diana worked at Mount St. Joseph Academy for 26 years, receiving recognition for her service at their 2015 Honor Our Past Event. She also served as a volunteer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center for several years. Surviving are a daughter, Mary (Ron) of Windsor, Connecticut; four sons, Robert (Mary) of St. Albans, Vermont, David of Laurel, Maryland, Joseph (Kelly) of South Burlington, Vermont, and John (Stacy) of Mars, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Diana was predeceased by her husband, Robert, on Nov. 12, 2009; her parents (John and Anna); sisters (Phyllis Ciufo, Mary Crucitti, Anne Pokrywka); and her brothers (John Valente, Angelo Valente and the Honorable Silvio T. Valente). Memorial contributions may be made to the existing Liscinsky Scholarship at Mount St. Joseph Academy. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in St. Peter Church, where attendance will be limited and social distancing required. A memorial Mass, burial in Calvary Cemetery and a celebration of Diana's life, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
