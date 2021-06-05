Diana Valente Liscinsky RUTLAND — The graveside prayer service for, and burial of, Diana Liscinsky, who died Jan. 20, 2021, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 11, in Calvary Cemetery. Diana’s children invite friends to join them for a celebration of Diana’s life following the services from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Rutland Country Club. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
