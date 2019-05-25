Diane C. Westebbe rites MENDON — A memorial service of remembrance for Diane Westebbe, 80, of Mendon, who died on April 1 was held in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Officiating services was Rev. John M. Longworth, Pastor, and assisting Minister Wendell Beckman. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Readings were by Greg Michalko. Bearers were Robert and Dixie Miller. Words of Remembrance were by Greg Michalko, Johanna Cockburn, and Iain Cockburn. Burial followed in Tenney Cemetery with burial rites by Rev. John Longworth. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.