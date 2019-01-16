Diane (Duchesne) Torrey BRIDPORT — Diane (Duchesne) Torrey, 75, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, of pancreatic cancer. She was born Nov. 8, 1943, in Mineville, New York, the daughter of Henry and Aurore (Quesnel) Duchesne. She married Duane Torrey Feb. 14, 1961. Mrs. Torrey worked for Middlebury College in food service and catering for many years. She was then employed by Hunter North Security as a traffic and security officer. Survivors include three children Jeff, Linda, Patrick; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2017; a son, Tim; a grandson; siblings Jim, Roger and Jeanette. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, 117 South Main St., Middlebury. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. For online condolences, visit www.Sandersonfuneralservice.com.
