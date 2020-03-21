Diane Elizabeth (Leonard) Paquin MENDON — Diane Elizabeth (Leonard) Paquin passed away at home on March 20, 2020. Diane was born in Buffalo, New York, April 8, 1945, daughter of Thomas Earl and Mary Elizabeth Ryan Leonard. Diane graduated Saint Mary's seminary in Buffalo and Ladycliff College in Highland Falls, New York. She was a primary school teacher in Killeen, Texas, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Carlstadt, New Jersey, before relocating to Vermont in 1983. Diane became a sales rep in the gift and housewares industries, covering the state of Vermont and western Massachusetts. She met and married the love of her life, Dr. Harold Rosenzweig. Always an athlete, Diane enjoyed skiing, running and swimming, reading, knitting, crocheting, winning the best of show at Hildene Needlework show, playing the piano, trivia and all sorts of card games. She was a winning contestant on Jeopardy in the early-'70s. Diane is survived by her sister, Susan (Jim) Grew of Varysburg, New York, and her brother, John of Lancaster, New York; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. At her request, there will be no calling hours and no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641; or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.