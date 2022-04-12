Diane J. LaDuc ROCKINGHAM — Diane Joyce LaDuc, 79, died Friday, April 8, 2022; at Springfield Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation, with family by her side. She was born March 7, 1943, in Sudbury, the daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Disorda) Aines. She graduated in 1963 from Otter Valley Union High School. On July 5, 1963, she married Elroy Francis LaDuc in Orwell. In earlier years, Mrs. LaDuc worked at Topps Restaurant in Middlebury, later, at Country Girl in Chester, as cook at various ski areas, and retired from the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow because of a disability. She enjoyed cooking and going to stock car races with her husband. Survivors include three children, Michael LaDuc, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Patrick LaDuc, of Rockingham, Suzanne LaDuc, of Colchester; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband in January 2022; and five siblings, Pauline Kearney, Helen Angel, Donald, Arthur “Bud” Jr. and Kenneth Aines. The graveside service will be at a later date in St. Genevieve Cemetery in Shoreham. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Regional Ambulance Service, 275 Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
