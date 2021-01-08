Diane Louise Mitsven PROCTOR — On Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, Diane Louise Mitsven, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 75. She was born April 5, 1945. Diane was a resident of Venetian Village in Lake Villa, Illinois, for 46 years where she raised her family. Diane loved celebrating her life with family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling, snowmobiling, dancing and vacationing in her hometown of Proctor, Vermont. Diane retired after 37 years of service from Cherry Electrical Products where she worked in manufacturing, sales, engineering, and where she met her husband, Orrin, of 49 years. Diane was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Dahlin, mother Hazel Dahlin, son Thomas Scott Tarbell and sister-in-law Paula Dahlin. She is survived by her husband, Orrin “Mitch” Douglas Mitsven Jr.; children Orrin Douglas Mitsven III, Kimberly (Timothy) Smith, Timothy (Tiffany) Mitsven and Mark Mitsven; grandchildren Scott (Brittany) Wold, Justin (Amanda) Smith, Steven (Caitlan) Wold, Tacia (Josh) Fick, Justin Mitsven, Matthew (Nikolina) Mitsven, Christian Mitsven, Abigale Mitsven, Emalee Mitsven, Boston Chiketaev, Dastan Chiketaev and Darika Chiketaev; great-grandchildren Silas Smith, Kylie Wold, Kinslee Wold, Isabella Fick and Jackson Fick; brothers Daniel (Mary) Dahlin, Gregory Dahlin and Jeffery (Penny) Dahlin; many nieces and nephews; and by her best friend and neighbor of 46 years, Violet Kluth. Private services were held at Ringa Funeral Home in Lake Villa on Dec. 30, 2020. "For Diane, Time passes at the speed of light I cannot slow its pace Too soon I’ll sleep and see no more The exquisite beauty of your face T'was some fate of chance we even met But so important it was to me I found in you my friend for life and your friend I'll always be As age has dimmed my vision and my senses slow and dull Your picture in my mind is clear and my love is ever strong and full We'll some day part, too soon for me and the other to go alone I'm happy in the certain truth We'll always be as one." AMLA Mitch
