Diane M. Ragosta RUTLAND — Diane M. Ragosta died Dec. 9, 2021, after a brief illness. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Clifford Funeral Home.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 5:46 am
