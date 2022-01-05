Diane M. Ragosta RUTLAND — Diane Marie Ragosta, 79, sadly passed away Dec. 9, 2021, at UVM Medical Center, following a brief illness. Born in Rutland, Vermont, on July 30, 1942, Diane attended area schools and graduated from Rutland High School in 1960. Diane's parents, Robert "Bud" and Marie Hubbard, owned and operated Alpenhof Lodge at Killington from 1960 to 1980, where Diane and her six siblings, all avid skiers, grew up helping operate the lodge and enjoying the winters. Diane had four children from her first marriage, Andrea, William, Heidi and Robert McDevitt. On March 7, 1968, she married Joseph J. Ragosta Jr. and over the next few years, the family welcomed two additional siblings, Robbin and Joseph J. Ragosta III. Diane was the most fun Mom and grandmother a child could possibly wish for. She was the family lifeguard, loved skiing with her kids (and later with her grandchildren), gardening (especially her topiaries), sewing, reading, interior decorating and harvesting beautiful things from nature. Everyone who knew her would comment on her impeccable taste and multitude of talents. As her children were growing up, Diane turned her interests into businesses, operating both a health and nutritional business and a quilt business with her daughter, Andrea, and her sister, Mary Lou. In 1987, Diane co-founded Discount Fuels Inc. with her husband, Joseph Ragosta, later working side-by-side with her daughter, Robbin, for the past 15 years. During the warmer months when the heating season had quieted down, Diane created her own jewelry line, Lucy V. She sold her handcrafted jewelry at her daughter Heidi’s gallery in Edgartown, Massachusetts, for 10 years. Diane was just days from retirement when she tragically fell ill. She had a very full and exciting retirement planned. Diane was so looking forward to days on Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod spending time with her three sons, Bill Rob and Joe, her daughter, Heidi, and their families. Walking the beach and collecting sea glass was among her favorite pastimes. Diane had a passion for all things French and a trip to France was at the top of her bucket list. During retirement, Diane would have undoubtedly spent endless hours with her sisters, Robbin and Mary Lou, and her daughters, Andrea and Robbin, who all live nearby, enjoying what they loved the most: being together, foraging in the woods, doing projects and most of all, just laughing together. All who knew Diane admired her kindness, energy, warm smile, sense of humor (she really was hilarious), wisdom, creativity, curiosity, spirituality, generosity and especially, her love of family and life! She is deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her, and memories of her infectious laugh will be with us forever. Diane was predeceased by her parents, Robert E. "Bud" Hubbard and Marie (Raymond) Hubbard; her brother, Robert E. "Buddy" Hubbard Jr.; and her nephew, Seth R. Hubbard. Diane is survived by her husband, Joseph J. Ragosta Jr.; her five siblings, Richard G. Hubbard and his wife, Diane, Fredrick W. Hubbard, Gary P. Hubbard, Robbin Gifford and her husband, Brent, and Mary Lou Hubbard. Additionally, Diane leaves behind her six children, Andrea McDevitt-Romano and husband Michael J. Romano, William F. McDevitt, Jr., Heidi McDevitt White, Robert G. McDevitt, Robbin M. Ragosta and Joseph J. Ragosta III. Diane was the beloved Nonnie of Kyli, Hallie and Weston White, Karli and Kyle McGinnis, and Joseph R. Ragosta, along with her many nieces and nephews. Diane had a profound impact on those around her by always sprinkling joy, laughter and love wherever life took her, her most magical gift of all! All of her loved ones left behind will only have to remember her smile and laughter to feel her eternal presence and amazing spirit. She will forever be our "Queen of Light!" There are no calling hours at this time. There will be a private burial service in the spring along with her life's celebration, to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
