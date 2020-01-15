Diane Marie Fick BRANDON — Diane Marie Fick, age 80, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Diane was born on May 19, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY. She was the daughter of Frederick H. and Margaret (Gartland) Fick. Diane grew up in Brooklyn, NY, later moving to Larchmont, NY, in 1951. She graduated from Marymount (Tarrytown) College with a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts. Diane joined the Ursuline Order of sisters, teaching art at the College of New Rochelle and Ursuline Academy in Bethesda, MD. She earned a Master of Arts from Catholic University in Washington and a Master of Arts in Religion. Diane left the convent in 1978 to pursue her love of creating ceramics. She settled in Rupert where she opened her studio and gallery, Cedar Hill Pottery. Diane was an active, involved and supportive member of the arts community in Vermont and loved to share her special talents with students. She also created and showed her artwork in Deer Isle, ME, where her home and work reflected the love of the sea that her father had given her as a child. Creating beautiful objects was a lifelong passion Diane shared generously with family, friends and lovers of art. Diane loved art, the sea and the beautiful Green Mountains of Vermont that were her home. Her friends and family will mourn her passing greatly. Diane leaves behind her longtime companion, Georgette Childs; her God children; and many dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. Following the Mass, the family will receive friends at The Lilac Inn on Park Street in Brandon, for a time of remembrance. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733; or to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
