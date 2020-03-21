Diane Mary Dutton BRANDON — Diane Mary Dutton, 69, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at her home in Burlington. She was born Dec. 11, 1950, in Brattleboro, the daughter of Eleanor (Baldwin) and Guy LaDuc Sr. She graduated in 1969 from Fair Haven High School. On Oct. 3, 1998, she married Curtis Dutton in Leicester. Mrs. Dutton retired after over 20 years employment with the food service department at Middlebury College. She was a member of Brandon American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #55. She enjoyed the Orwell farm, gardening and helping her brother, Charlie, work on his race car. Survivors include a daughter, Karen Taylor of Essex Junction, and a son, Dana Drown of Middlebury; a brother, Elroy LaDuc of Springfield; seven grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Dutton was predeceased by her husband Jan. 29, 2001; and two brothers, Charlie and Phil LaDuc. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon with the Rev. Maurice Moreau as celebrant. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Leicester. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Shard Villa, 1177 Shard Villa Road, Salisbury, VT 05769. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
