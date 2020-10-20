Diane Mary Severy BRANDON — Diane Mary Severy, age 74, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Diane was born in Greensboro, Vermont, on July 18, 1946. She received her early education in local Greensboro schools. She moved with her family to Pittsford in 1956 and was a member of the Otter Valley Union High School class of 1964. She furthered her education at Rutland Business College. Sept. 12, 1987, she married Donald James Severy. They made their home in Brandon. Mr. Severy predeceased her on Aug. 31, 2017. Diane had worked as an office manager for Kmart for over 32 years. She retired in 2010. She was a past member and volunteer at Brandon Area Rescue Squad, for many years. She was an avid reader. Diane’s family was her life. She is survived by two daughters, Laurie Collins and Melissa Yennarell, both of Rutland, and one son, Brian Johnson of Springfield; a stepdaughter, Sarah Langlois of Greenville, New York, and a stepson, Judson Severy of Brandon. Three grandchildren, Amber Collins, Trevor Collins and Maria Colaluca, a niece and a nephew also survive her. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by a sister, Lois Hanna. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Forestdale Cemetery. Wanda Dwy, a family friend, will officiate. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon; or to Brandon Volunteer Fire Department, Franklin Street, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
