Diane Walsh Chaloux NORTH BENNINGTON — Diane Walsh Chaloux, 73, of North Bennington, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Albany Medical Center. Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Friday, July 16, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. when the family will be in attendance. Diane’s family asks that those attending calling hours not wear black but to celebrate her life with color, like the amazing flowers in her beloved gardens. To read the complete obituary, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
