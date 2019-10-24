Diann L. Hammond-Mason PAWLET — Diann L. Hammond-Mason, of Pawlet, passed into the Lord’s hands unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, with her loving family by her side, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Diann was born on Jan. 16, 1947, in Granville, NY, the daughter of Robert J. and Laura (Hicks) Croff. She grew up on the family’s dairy farms in Rupert and later, in West Pawlet where she became a loving mother. An avid gardener, she was meticulous with her interior decorating and her love of sewing projects to share with her family and friends. Diann started out as a successful sales representative for Avon products. She also worked for many years at the J.H. Guild Co. Inc. and for the Fossel couple in Rupert. She worked for 10 years at Orvis, and many of the last few years at Mountain Weavers in Dorset. She was a doting grandma to her grandchildren and loved spending quality time with each one of them, including visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Connecticut. For years, she and Kevin enjoyed their special vacation trips to York and Wells, Maine, at times including other family members. Diann, being a true “Vermonter,” was ambitious in educating others of the local history in her surrounding community, maple sugaring season days, and she knew where the best berry patches were to be found. She was devoted to her religious beliefs and to her fellow parishioners. She loved the monthly family card games full of laughter and she enjoyed making her famous shrimp salad and “like lasagna” dishes for all to share. Diann always felt blessed to have a large, close, extended family. She was predeceased by her parents Robert Croff and Laura Edwards; her beloved brother, Robert W. Croff, and sister, Patricia Folder; her bonus Dad, Francis Edwards; her bonus Mom, Geneva Croff; and her bonus siblings Gordon, Leonard and Harold Buffum; brother-in-law Donnie Ballard; and her companion, Dolly. She was recently predeceased by her former husband of 32 years and father of her three children, Donald Hammond. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 14 years, Kevin Mason, of Pawlet; her daughters Christina (Bob) DiTullio, of Morris, CT, Bert (Mike) Dennison, of Middle Granville, NY; a son, Jason (Vicky) Hammond, of Greenwich, NY; and bonus daughters Kendra Mason, of Yelm, WA, and Jennifer (Kyle) Mason-Abrahamovich, of Salisbury. She was blessed with eight grandchildren Laura DeJulia Wolf, of Chicago, Heather Clark, Lindsay DiTullio, both of CT, Mike Dennison II, of SC, Courtney Dennison, of Hebron, NY, Frederica Murphy, of Greenwich, NY, Jason Hammond II, of Pawlet, and Jordan Hammond, of NC; three bonus grandchildren Alejandra Mason, Elise and Dominick Abrahamovich; five great-grandchildren Dakota and Remi Clark, Jadon Dennison, Kyra and Devin Murphy; her brother, John Edwards, and sisters Estelle (Doug) Leach, Donna Ballard, Joan (Chuck) Burch; sister-n-law Rita Buffum; and her companion, Molly. Diann’s family extend a sincere thank you to the entire team of UVM Medical Center, Miller 5 physicians, nurses and staff who tended to her care, especially Treyvon and Shannon. A celebration of Diann’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at noon at the Middletown Springs Community Church, On the Green in Middletown Springs, with the Rev. Matthews George presiding. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet. The celebration of her life will continue at the VFW Pavilion on North Street in Granville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Step Pregnancy Center, 20 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
