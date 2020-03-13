Dianne Beverly Fontaine RUTLAND — It is with great sadness that the family of Dianne Beverly Fontaine, loving wife, mother of four, Mimi, and wonderful friend to many, passed away on March 10, 2020, at the age of 69. Dianne was born in Springfield, Vermont, on Nov. 5, 1950, to Beverly and Harold Harris. She grew up in Walpole, New Hampshire, on Boggy Meadow Farm where she met her lifelong friend, Brenda Edwards, whom she cherished always. On July 28, 1973, she married the love of her life, Donald Fontaine, and built a beautiful life and family together. Throughout the years, they enjoyed traveling together with their friends, Brenda and Garvin Edwards. Their friendship was full of laughter, mischief and love. Dianne loved her family with all she had. Dianne was kind, compassionate, fun, outgoing, nurturing and STRONG. Dianne’s favorite place to visit was York Beach, Maine, and traveled there frequently with family and friends. She had a passion for cooking for her family and enjoyed making her own recipe books. She also enjoyed spending time at our family farm taking in the views and sitting around an evening campfire listening to the night owls and a coyote if we were lucky. She had a very special place in her heart for each and every one of her grandchildren. Dianne worked at Vermont Telephone Co. for 25 years where she met so many wonderful people. She is survived by her husband, Donald Fontaine; four children, David Fontaine, Darren Fontaine, Diana Fontaine and Christen FitzGerald; son-in-law Mark FitzGerald and his three children, Mark Jr., Macy and Caleb; seven grandchildren, Jordan Fontaine, Taylor Fontaine, Brighton Fontaine, Ashley Hardy, Erica Hardy, Hannah Hebert and Bryce Hebert; brother Dennis Harris and wife Patricia Harris; and nieces and nephews. Dianne was predeceased by her mother and father, Beverly and Harold Harris. Friends may call on March 21, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel located at 99 Summer St. in Springfield, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.