Dianne C. Fisk RUTLAND — Dianne C. Fisk, 77, died April 3, 2022. She was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Romeo and Blanche (Eitapence) LaFrancois. Mrs. Fisk worked for “The Bus” in Rutland for 22 years. Survivors include her husband, John E. Fisk; two children, Christine Parker, James Farnsworth, five stepchildren; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. At this time, there are no services. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
