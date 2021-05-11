Dianne C. Jaquith CHITTENDEN — Dianne C. Jaquith, 82, passed away at her home in Chittenden, Vermont, on April 28, 2021. She was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts, to Robert and Margaret Collins. Her parents moved to Vermont when she was an infant and it was here where she was raised and raised her two sons, Michael and Ethan. Dianne grew up in Bennington, Vermont, attending elementary and high school. She went on to further her education at Bryant University in Rhode Island. For 37 years, retiring in 2014, Dianne was the administrative secretary at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden, Vermont. Here, she developed many lifelong friendships with fellow staff and teachers, as well as students, parents and community members. Her Barstow family and the children of Barstow were some of her fondest memories. Serving in national, regional and state positions in the Vermont Association of Office Professionals (VAEOP) was work Dianne was very proud of. She was president (2001-2005) and continued serving in an advisory role until 2016. Dianne had kept in contact with many of the friends she made through VAEOP. While Dianne was an only child, she kept in contact with her cousins and enjoyed travelling with them. She loved planning and hosting dinner parties for her friends' and family members' birthdays, retirements and other special occasions. She often entertained Ethan’s friends who were family to Dianne. She will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness and generosity to family, her many friends and even strangers in need. Dianne was known to stop by with flowers to cheer a friend, distribute her famous frosted pretzels or beautiful handmade cards. Dianne was a hardworking and independent woman. She will be missed by so many. Dianne is survived by her son, Ethan Jaquith; her cousins, Margo (Russ) Sampson, Betty (Doug) Zentz, Melanie Coleman Chase and Tiffany Chase; her many friends; and her beloved dog, Ellie Mae. Dianne was predeceased by her parents and her oldest son, Michael Jaquith (1984). Calling hours will be held Friday, May 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. Private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to any local food shelf.
