Dinny Chila MANCHESTER — We are honored and proud at this most humbling moment to share the news of our precious Mama’s journey “home.” Dinny joined her beloved and faithful maker on Feb. 7, 2021. In the wake of her departure from earth, she left a long trail of beauty and love. Every home that was blessed with her presence was artfully adorned, exquisitely landscaped and filled with love, honor and the aroma of delectable food. A gardener, a seamstress, a cook, a mother, a sister, a wife and lover to John, father of Timothy, Peter, Mark and Lance. All of us boys still here with a beautiful string of offspring carrying on the legacy of Mama and Pop, our roots. Mama, we have not lost you, we have found the unspeakably glorious truth that you are forever with us and our day will arrive when we, too, know the depth of glory that unites us all. She joins her husband, John; mother and father, Hans and Hertha; brother, Kenneth, and sister, Alice. Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because, for those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation. Graveside funeral services for Dinny will be held Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Ira Allen Cemetery in Sunderland. There are no visiting hours. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
