Dolores I. Bassler WELLS — Dolores I. Bassler, 94, of Wells, slipped away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Dolores was born at home on Sept. 27, 1927, in Yorktown, New York, the daughter and eighth child of William and Susie (Eaton) Tompkins. She met her husband, George, on a blind double date with her sister, June. They were married in May of 1952. In addition to caring for all things domestic, she was the bookkeeper and administrative support behind her husband’s well drilling business for many years. She was an avid baseball fan and lifelong supporter of the New York Yankees. She loved nothing more than discussing baseball with her grandsons. Dolores is survived by three daughters, Dalene (William) Sacco, of Rutland, Cathy Bassler (Dick Peterman), of Underhill, Vermont, and Barbara Hart (Allen), of Wells, Vermont; a son, George P. Bassler Jr., of Wells, Vermont; a sister, June Peene, of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Adam Bassler, William Bassler, Travis (Katie) Hart, and Victoria Bassler; three great-grandchildren, Joshua Bassler, Beatrice Hart, and Alyssa Bassler. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, George P. Bassler Sr., in 1981. A graveside service will be held in the summer of 2022 in East Wells Cemetery. Donations in Dolores’ honor may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.