Dolores M. Rodrigue RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Dolores M. Rodrigue, 83, who died April 29, 2021, was celebrated May 8 at Christ the King Church. Officiating was the Rev. Steven Marchand, associate pastor. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. The eulogist was Maria Westebbe. Bearers were Richard, Riley, Thomas and Cameron Rodrigue, Matt Branchaud, Joshua and Jonathan Westebbe. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701; and The Michael J. Fox (Parkinson’s) Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
