Dolores M. Rodrigue RUTLAND — Dolores M. Rodrigue, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Dolores was a remarkable woman who served as an inspiration to anyone she met along her journey. She was a fighter and full of grace and strength despite her ongoing health challenges. Dolores was fiercely loved by those whot knew her, and her family will miss her dearly. She was born in Rutland on July 27, 1937, to George Ira Bates and Marie Theresa (Avery) Bates. Dolores had a love for fashion and worked many years in retail at The Fashion Shop, Morton Shoes and Brooks Fashions. She took great pride in helping customers to look their very best. Dolores’ angelic voice could be heard singing country music and songs, such as, “You are my sunshine,” She had an affinity for old western movies, games shows, cooking for friends and family, and M&M’s candy. Her favorite pastime was taking local road trips, with family members, making regular stops to Tozier’s Restaurant. To Dolores, family was her everything. She loved spending quality time with them and she was especially proud of her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her sons, Richard (Korrine) Rodrigue of Rutland Town, Thomas Rodrigue of Rutland; a daughter, Marie (Jonathan) Westebbe of Center Rutland; her grandchildren, Riley Rodrigue, Kinsley Rodrigue, Easton Rodrigue, Cameron Rodrigue, Arianna Walpole, Joshua Westebbe, Samantha and Jennifer Westebbe; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her spouses, Kenneth McDonell and Louis P. Rodrigue; a son, Kevin McDonell; nine beloved siblings, Madeline Bates, Mary Swane, Barbara Dalto, Shirley Disorda, George Bates, Ronald Bates, Robert Bates, Dean Bates and Kenneth Bates. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at BAYADA Hospice for providing excellent care for Dolores. Memorial contributions may be made to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701; and The Michael J. Fox (Parkinson’s) Foundation, P.O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
