Don Albert Riley III RUTLAND — Don Albert Riley III, 42, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Feb. 15, 1978, in Biddeford, Maine, the son of Amanda (Whitten) and Don Albert Riley II. He grew up in Maine and Bolton, Vermont. Mr. Riley enjoyed working on computers and playing Xbox. Survivors include his fiancée, Joan Rogers of Rutland; daughters, Melissa Fitzgerald of Burlington, Jade and Amanda Riley of North Clarendon; stepson, Charles LaPlante Jr. of Rutland; several brothers, including Rob Schultz of Bolton and John Schultz of Middlebury. He was predeceased by a son, Noah Riley, and a daughter, Angelic Riley, in 2019; his parents; and two brothers. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Association. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
